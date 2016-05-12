Former US Congressman Delbert Latta dies at 96

Former Ohio U.S. Congressman Delbert Latta died at the Wood Haven Nursing Home in Bowling Green Thursday after an extended illness.

The Republican served the fifth congressional district, in Northwest Ohio, for 30 years. He was 96 years old.

Those who worked with him describe him as being a true public servant.



"His constituent service was superior. He took time with everyone who talked to him about a problem and he took care of it. He was in every sense of the word a true public servant," said Sandy Barber, the Fulton County Republican Party chairperson who met the Congressman when she was in high school.



Considered a staunch conservative, Del, as he was known to family, friends, and constituents, was the author or co-sponsor of important legislation, including the 1981 Gramm-Latta Budget Bill and the 1982 Latta-Michel Bill. These pieces of legislation are considered the cornerstones for the so-called Reagan Revolution of the 1980s.

"I know he was very proud of his involvement in strengthening the military, cutting taxes, working with President Reagan, directly, and restoring

the economy in the 1980s," said Ohio State Senator Randy Gardner (R OH-2).



During his three decades of congressional service, he served on several committees, including the Agriculture and Judiciary Committees.

Latta was appointed to the latter during the Watergate hearings and defended President Richard M. Nixon until he was convinced of a cover up by the Nixon Administration.

At the time of his retirement from the U.S. Congress, Latta served as the ranking member of the Budget Committee. This earned him one of eight powerful slots of the Republican Leadership Committee which met weekly with President Ronald Reagan.



Ohio State Representative Tim Brown (R OH-3) of Wood County says he met Latta when he was a student at Bowling Green State University.

Brown was trying to get President Reagan to visit BGSU during Reagan’s re-election campaign of 1984.

"I was involved with the college Republicans and sent a letter to the President inviting him to campus. And next thing you know, Del Latta is working on it. He and the President were close friends. Ronald Reagan made Bowling Green his first campaign stop," recalls State Representative Brown.

BGSU RELEASES STATEMENT ON DEATH OF DELBERT LATTA

Before serving in the U.S. Congress, Latta served three two-year terms in the Ohio State Senate. He also practiced law and served

in the Ohio National Guard, the U.S. Army (1939-1941), and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves (1942-43).

After his retirement from Congress, he served as a trustee on the Board of Trustees at BGSU, Defiance College, and the John Ashbrook Center at Ashland College.



Former Congressman Del Latta is survived by his wife and generations of family members, including his son Congressman Bob Latta

who currently serves in his father's former congressional seat.

Congressman Latta tweeted:

My dad, former Congressman Del Latta, a great Dad and a great man, passed from this life today and is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) May 12, 2016

The congressman also posted his father's obituary on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements are pending.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.