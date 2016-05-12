Multiple injury crash on S. Detroit and Fearing slows traffic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple injury crash on S. Detroit and Fearing slows traffic

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A crash on South Detroit and Fearing blocked traffic for several hours Thursday morning. 

WTOL 11 was at the scene where a car and SUV crashed. Several people were hurt. The extent of the injuries in unknown. 

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up fuel that had leaked. 

