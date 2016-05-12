OSHP: OVI checkpoints in Lucas County

Intercepting drunk drivers. That's the goal of Thursday's sobriety checkpoints just announced for Lucas County by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Impaired drivers continue to be an issue in Ohio. Troopers tell WTOL 11 there were 216 OVI-related fatal crashes in Ohio last year, in which 369 people were killed.

"State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers," said Lieutenant William N. Bowers in a press release. "OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways."

A checkpoint will be held 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Holloway Road.

