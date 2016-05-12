'Beer and Bacon' Festival coming to Toledo

What a great combination, beer and bacon! You can get just that in the Glass City this weekend.

The Hungarian Club of Toledo and the Glass City Mashers are hosting the re-branded "Beer & Bacon Fest" from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday May 14. The event will be at the Hungarian Club at 224 Paine Avenue in east Toledo.

Last year, the festival was called "Birmingham Beer Fest" and attracted nearly 200 people. This year's festival will focus on people's love of bacon and craft beer!

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. There are 250 tickets available. One ticket comes with 10 beer samples and gate entry for adults 21 and older. Additional sample tickets will be sold at the event. You can get tickets at ToledoBeerAndBacon.com.

Bacon-inspired food will be available for sale and more than ten breweries will be on hand, including Toledo's Black Cloister, Black Frog, Great Black Swamp and Maumee Bay.

