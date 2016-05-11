Toledo's outdoor alcohol district to launch in June, will new one be added to the mix?

Want to take your beer outdoors? Starting next month you can, but on a limited basis.

Toledo City Council voted back in December to create the city's first outdoor entertainment district on Adams Street.

Now, nearly six months later, the Village on Adams will launch outdoor alcohol events on weekends only.

Zach Lahey, village treasurer, says they didn't want to rush into anything.

"Spend a little bit more time really drawing up a solid security plan, sanitation plan, making sure that each of the bars really understood the ins and outs of the law and the way our ordinance is written," said Lahey.

He says they also wanted to wait until students were out of school in the area.

He's been meeting with the Toledo Police Department to strategize the best way to keep people safe inside the district.

"As we get closer, we'll continue to have these meetings with TPD and make sure that the personnel is available for both on duty and off duty officers," said Lahey.

There are several rules involved in the open-container district. For example, Lahey says people can only drink outside using cups provided from five participating bars.

"On the cup will be printed the rules, the major rules as well, and that will be the only cup allowed outdoors with alcoholic beverages," said Lahey.

In the past two months, signs have gone up in the area indicating where drinking is and isn't allowed outside. The outdoor entertainment district is only on Adams Street from 11th Street to 21st Street.

Lahey says an open container district will get people excited about the area.

"We're ready for this neighborhood to flourish," said Lahey. "We want a pedestrian friendly, beautiful vibrant neighborhood. We think this is one way to really jump start that."

Toledo is allowed two entertainment districts, so far the Village on Adams is the only one to apply, but that could soon change.

Jim Mettler, with Ye Old Cock n' Bull downtown, says bars and restaurants around Fifth-Third Field have been working to create an outdoor entertainment district.

Mettler says they haven't submitted a proposal because they've been working out details like security and sanitation. But they plan to file with Toledo City council in the next week or so.

Mettler says this could help keep young professionals in the city.

"It will make it easier for businesses that want to recruit those people to say, you know, this maybe is where I should be and bring those jobs here because it will give them an edge in the recruiting process," said Mettler. "So, it will help aide the economic development and revitalization of the whole city, not just the downtown."

He's hopeful they'll be able to get something together this summer.

