Partnership between St. Francis and UT to launch new program

A new program is coming to the students at Saint Francis De Sales, in partnership with the University of Toledo.

It's called ‘My Prep’, and it's all to expose students to potential career paths and get them prepped for college.

My Prep is the first program of its kind, which is geared towards giving students the opportunity to find career paths that interest them and prepare them to study those interests in college.

Father Geoff Rose, President of St. Francis says the hope of to provide students with a program to help them avoid things like changing their major. It also will give them a clear view of the path they want to take.

“First is just exposure to that field at an early age, and with that comes the ability to learn if you like something or not,” said Father Geoff Rose.

"I think this is a very good program, I think it benefits every student, considering there's four classes, so I think there's a class for everyone, and it really is going to help," said Blake Storer.



Students who want to participate in this program can take Intros to Law, Business, Health Care, and Engineering at St. Francis de Sales.

