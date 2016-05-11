Police: Child asleep on sofa shot in drive-by Ohio shooting

Police say a 10-year-old girl was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting while she was sleeping on a sofa in a central Ohio home.

Columbus police say the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They say multiple shots were fired through the window of the home, striking the girl twice.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was expected to survive her injuries.

Authorities say a woman and another child were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police didn't release the girl's name or provide any information about a possible motive or suspects.

