Parovirus Outbreak: Should pet owners be concerned for their dogs?

With the recent outbreak of Parvovirus in dogs at Lucas County Canine Care, many are wondering if their dog is at risk for the virus.

The canine care has closed its adoption area to perform extensive cleaning and are keeping the sheltered dogs under close observation.

WTOL 11 spoke with Dr. Don Keeper with the East Toledo Animal Clinic, who says the symptoms are extreme vomiting and diarrhea. Without treatment many dogs can die.

“They only should be concerned if they're not taking their animal to a vet and getting proper vaccinations,” said Dr. Knepper.

He says the virus can spread from one dog to another. But, treatment can be successful if done early.

You should began vaccinations with your dog as soon as possible.

