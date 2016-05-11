ProMedica teams up with stem cell researchers to create Gordie Howe Initiative

The initiative will be a three-year clinical trial that will begin in the fall. (Source: WTOL)

Gordie Howe is known as Mr. Hockey, but he could soon make a name for himself in medical history.

ProMedica has teamed up with a California-based stem cell research company and the Howe family, for The Gordie Howe Initiative.



Gordie Howe, 88, lives in Sylvania with his son, ProMedica doctor Murray Howe.

Murray helped announce the stem cell clinical trial at The Inverness Club Wednesday.



The initiative will be a three-year clinical trial that will begin in the fall.



The legend's youngest son says it's another legacy for his father.

“This is kind of right up his alley, and yes, he is really thrilled to be a part of it,” Murray Howe said.



The stem cell clinical trial will be conducted at Toledo Hospital in a partnership between ProMedica and San Diego company Stemedica.

“I’d like to get some football players. I'd like to get some military people. I'd like to get some hockey players," said Dr. Roger Kruse of ProMedica Sports Medicine. "I'd like to have a little bit of everybody and see how it goes.”



The stem cells would be injected intravenously.

Dr. Joseph Maroon, the team neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers and chairman of Stemedica’s scientific advisory board, explained how it would work.

“They become like cellular factories that produce growth factors, anti-inflammatory agents and agents that help new blood vessels form and bring blood to the area of damage," said Dr. Maroon.



Dr. Maroon also cautioned that they are not saying stem cells are going to cure Alzheimer’s Disease, strokes, or traumatic brain injuries or that everyone has to get in this clinical trial.

But he believes it is a bold, aggressive approach to TBIs.



Two-time Olympic goalkeeper Briana Scurry supports the Initiative. Her career ended in 2010 with a concussion.

“A lot of us are concerned about brain injury," Scurry said. "A lot of us are concerned about how our lives are going to be after we're done playing our sport.”



Gordie Howe suffered a stroke in 2014, but his son says he had a dramatic turnaround after receiving Stemedica stem cell treatment.

“He literally went from being recommended for hospice; having a couple of years to live, to being back on his feet and being able to go out every day,” said Dr. Howe.



Gordie Howe does suffer from dementia, but his son hopes this effort will prove stem cells are safe and effective for others.



ProMedica’s Dr. Kruse said a phone number will be released soon for people interested in joining the clinical trial.

24 people will be chosen for the first year. Individuals interested in the clinical trial can send an email to research@promedica.org.



