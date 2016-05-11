Wood Co. parks getting improvements thanks to levy distribution

Some of the parks in Wood County that you might visit are getting some much needed improvements, thanks to a levy distribution from the County Parks Department.

"Local communities, cities, townships, villages, apply through the Park District, then we have a three member panel of park professionals that are brought in from outside the county, so it's totally impartial,” said Parks Director Neil Munger.

It started in 1988, as a way to help improve parks in Wood County, and keep them up to par in each community.

Currently, with the ten year levy passed in 2008, the district gets $100,000 to distribute.

On this year's list, many of the recipients are using it for playground equipment.

"We have gone out there and looked at some of these parks, and seen what they're playground facilities look like, we actually have two members of our staff that are certified playground safety inspectors, they can go out, and look at and make recommendations on some of the equipment,” Munger said.

And by distributing this levy money, it's a big benefit to the surrounding communities.

"We try to make these improvements so that the park district levy not only affects our parks, within the park district, but also affects the local village parks to help provide quality equipment, and quality facilities for all Wood County citizens,” he said.

The levy money is not used on staffing costs and appliances like lawn mowers. It's strictly for capital improvement.

Below is a breakdown of how each community is utilizing the gr ant.

For more information about the levy, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.