Ohio schools testing positive for lead levels

Two Ohio schools test positive for elevated lead levels.

On Wednesday, Ohio health officials revealed that the water at an elementary and middle school in Licking County showed lead levels well above the amount allowed by the EPA.

Children who consume high levels of lead are at risk for learning disabilities and behavior problems.

WTOL reached out to Toledo Public Schools to find out how area schools are tested for lead levels.

TPS was not able to comment. However, the City of Toledo utilities division said there’s nothing to worry about.

“We don't specifically test for schools,” Water Treatment Plant Administrator Andrew McClure said. But within the City of Toledo I really doubt that there is going to be a problem because of the way we treat the water.”

He said anyone with concerns should take them up with the schools.

TPS said they do test for lead levels - WTOL has requested those records.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.