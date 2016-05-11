TPD hosts another 'Coffee with Cops'

Toledo Police are trying to get a handle on crime, so they're out talking with residents who see it happening.

Chief George Kral and several officers took part in another Coffee with Cops. This one was at Rudy's on Monroe Street in West Toledo.

The goal was to talk to people about the issues that matter to them, and improve relations within the community.

“It's good for the community. It gives everybody a chance to come in and interact with the cops and see that they're really not bad people and they're trying to help the community,” said Tina Egan, Rudy’s patron.

Chief Kral tells WTOL these events have been a big hit and he expects to have more of them in the coming months.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.