Michigan health officials warn against tanning

As summer looms on the horizon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging people to protect their skin from unhealthy tanning practices.

A study found one in five high school females use a tanning bed, while one in ten use it up to ten times in a year.

The study warns using a tanning bed before 35 can increase a person's chance of developing melanoma, one of the most common and of the deadliest forms of cancer.

The American Cancer Society projects Michigan alone will face 2,500 cases of melanoma, leading to about 300 deaths.

“Indoor tanning is particularly dangerous for younger users; people who begin indoor tanning during adolescence or early adulthood have a higher risk of getting skin cancer," says Eden Wells, MD, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service.

The MDHHS has the following reminders for summer:

Controlled tanning is unsafe.

A base tan is not a safe tan.

Tan skin is not healthy skin

The MDHHS says to use plenty of sunscreen and avoid the sun during the middle of the day.

Well says, "People need to protect their skin and limit their exposure to ultraviolet rays, whether from the sun or indoor tanning beds.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.