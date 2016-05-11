Man behind Toledo start-up company listed in Panama Papers

You've heard the name a lot over the past few weeks.

The Panama Papers were leaked to the public back in April.

Millions of documents detail financial information for hundreds of thousands of off-shore entities around the world. But now we are finding out a local man is listed.

On Monday, a searchable database of the Panama Papers was put online.

Xunming Deng, the man behind a Toledo start-up company, which manufactured flexible solar panels, was found in the Panama Paper database.

After searching Toledo and Perrysburg, a search in Sylvania brings up three addresses.

According to the Lucas County Auditor, one address on Sandia Court, is owned by Deng and it's the address used to register an off shore account.

The Panama Papers show that in November of 2012 Deng became a shareholder and beneficiary of LZW holdings, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

It shows less than two years later, the company became inactive in May of 2014. That was right around the time Xunlight shutdown and filed for bankruptcy.

WTOL has learned Xunming Deng is still a professor at The University of Toledo.

The University was unable to reach Mr. Deng for a comment.

WTOL also visited his home, the one listed in the Panama Papers, to get some answers on this off shore company. But no one answered the door.

Many people are listed in the Panama Papers, with off shore accounts and businesses are legal.

And without speaking with Mr. Deng, it's unclear the purpose or reason behind his involvement with the offshore company LZW Holdings.

