Ohio proposal seeks to override local pet store regulation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio senators are considering a bill that would override local ordinances that regulate pet stores.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee added the idea to an unrelated tax measure last week and could vote on the bill Wednesday. The provision seeks to trump regulations set by cities.

The bill's amendment says regulating pet stores is an issue of general Ohio interest that requires statewide regulation.

Grove City's council members voted in March to require pet stores to purchase animals from shelters and rescue groups. The ordinance would block stores from getting animals from high-volume breeders, which critics say are often "puppy mills" that treat animals poorly. It's slated to take effect on Jan. 1.

Toledo also bars the sale of dogs by retailers unless obtained through shelters and rescue groups.

