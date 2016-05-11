TPD use speed guns to slow down drivers in school zones

Drivers were going 50 miles per hour through a school zone as kids walk to school.

That was happening outside of Glenwood Elementary in central Toledo until Toledo police stepped in, armed with their new video laser guns.

Joe Klosowski is the crossing guard for students at Glenwood, and was concerned with what he was seeing on Detroit Ave., right in front of the school.



"People going to work in the morning and they go 30 or 40 miles an hour through here until police came out and started taking pictures and giving out tickets," said Klosowski.

When TPD started coming out to the school zone just over a month ago, they were clocking around 30 drivers a morning going well over the speed limit of 20 miles per hour. Now officers only catch five or six drivers speeding.

Officers with the new hand held video laser guns are getting a bad rap, as speeders don't get stopped but get sent a ticket in the mail.



"I think they are a great thing. Laws are made to obey. If you speed through a school zone you deserve a ticket."

Joe says he believes in the new tool and knows it is keeping kids safe.

