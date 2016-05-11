Toledo police look for suspect in Dollar General robbery on Lagr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police look for suspect in Dollar General robbery on Lagrange St.

(Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page) (Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man caught on camera robbery a store in north Toledo. 

Police say it happened back on April 29. They say the suspect injured an employees hand and damaged the store's door when he robbed the Dollar General on Lagrange Street.  

If you know the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly