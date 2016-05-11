Lucas County summer job program to help employ 480 students

Summer vacation is right around the corner for many kids, and the hunt is on for summer jobs.

Lucas County leaders are hoping to help some students with its annual summer youth program.

In the program's seventh year, Lucas County Jobs and Family Services (LCJFS) plans to serve 480 kids who meet the requirements.

It's aimed at students between the ages of 15 and 24 who meet 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

The students selected will be paid $10 an hour for 20 to 40 hours of work each week.

Deondre Davis has been through the program twice and is now working as a job coach mentoring those going through the program.

“It’s helping them, at the very least, just instill values, just self-worth, self-discipline and just see a side of life that they may not have as far as working; as far as mentors from the same community,” said Davis.



He is heading into his senior year at the Ohio State University and is planning to go to law school after graduation. He attributes the skills he learned during the program to his success today.



The county commissioners are still welcoming more potential employees and employers who are looking to hire them.



“The youth that participate in this program gain tremendous skills: how to do an interview, how to be on time, how to dress. And it is also productive for them, it provides a paycheck for them when they’re out of school. They get real experience working with professionals. And it’s really a win-win, said Carol Contrada, Lucas County Commissioner.

The first orientation for the program starts on May 31st, but there are still spots available.

For more information on the program, click here or call 419-242-7304 ext. 7018 to sign up and learn more.

