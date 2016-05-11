Need for foster parents continues to grow in Lucas County

Lucas County Children Services says the need for foster parents is growing thanks in part to the heroin epidemic, domestic violence and human trafficking.

Right now, about 600 children are in need of a foster family.

"We are currently seeing a significant increase in the number of children coming into care," said Robin Reese, LCCS executive director. "And the level of trauma we're seeing, it's higher."

Reese says they are looking for foster families for infants, toddlers and siblings. They are also seeking adoptive families for children age 6 and older, as well as for teens and siblings.

Since starting the campaign for foster parents just a couple of months ago, Lucas County has licensed about 20 new foster families.

