Woman on drugs leads police on chase through Woodville

A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police say she led them on a high speed chase through Woodville.

Police say Nancy Skirba, 56, of Plymouth, MI was under the influence of drugs and drove through a McDonald's parking lot around 10:15 a.m.

Officers followed Skirba as she drove through a fence and near the solar field by Woodmore Elementary School.

According to the superintendent, the school was put on lockdown for a short time.

Police say the chase ended on Penn Lane, where the driver ditched the car and fled on foot.

A K-9 officer then caught up with her.

"She attempted to run towards that wooded area, but the K9 was on her so fast," said Woodville Police Chief Roy Whitehead. "And that's when she gave up and, once again, requested that we shoot her, but we deployed the taser instead."

Chief Whitehead says Skirba was on drugs during the chase.

She was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

