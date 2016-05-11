Woman accused of stealing over $1,000 in cash from employer to f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman accused of stealing over $1,000 in cash from employer to face judge

Charlotte Lopez (Source: Toledo Municipal Court) Charlotte Lopez (Source: Toledo Municipal Court)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A woman police say stole money from her job will face a judge Wednesday. 

Charlotte Lopez, 41, is accused of stealing more than a thousand dollars in cash from Koppers Bar on Navarre Avenue.  

Officers say she stole cash from the cash register and safe, which included lottery money. 

Lopez's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

