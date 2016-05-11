Hospital valet attendant charged after stealing gun from visitor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hospital valet attendant charged after stealing gun from visitor's truck

Breon Strozer (Source: Toledo Police Department) Breon Strozer (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A hospital valet attendant is now behind bars for stealing from a visitor's truck.  

Toledo police say 20-year-old Breon Strozer was parking the truck at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital Tuesday when he found a loaded gun in the center console. 

Officers say he then left the truck unlocked and told another person where to go to steal the gun. 

Strozer is now charged with theft. He has been released from jail, but will be back in the courtroom next month.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly