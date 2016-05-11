Hospital valet attendant charged after stealing gun from visitor's truck

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A hospital valet attendant is now behind bars for stealing from a visitor's truck.

Toledo police say 20-year-old Breon Strozer was parking the truck at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital Tuesday when he found a loaded gun in the center console.

Officers say he then left the truck unlocked and told another person where to go to steal the gun.

Strozer is now charged with theft. He has been released from jail, but will be back in the courtroom next month.

