Man arrested after crashing into utility pole

Airport Highway between South Westwood Avenue and Byrne Road was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.

It all started around 4 a.m. after a car crashed into a utility pole, knocking it down into the street.

Toledo police say the driver was 33-year-old Thomas Moore and that he did not own the car involved. Police say Moore entered a home on Westgate Road and took the spare keys to the car without the owner's permission.

Shortly after, Moore ran into the pole and took off from the scene. Police did eventually catch up to him and he was taken into custody.

Moore now faces several charges. He has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled for arraignment May 17.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.