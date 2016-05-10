Neighbors upset after demolished building becomes dump site in north Toledo

A demolished building is turning into a dump site for trash.

It's happening in North Toledo on the corner of Elm and Dexter. Neighbors want the city to clean it up before it gets worse.



"Anything and everything is over in that rubble," says one woman who lives near the debris.



Another neighbor says, "There was just a contractor here two Saturday's ago dumping trash. We have people who walk past throw glass and beer bottles."



This former apartment building was torn down at the end of February when it started collapsing.

Since then the debris has sat here untouched, but the trash people dump on top of it keeps getting worse. Neighbors fear someone is going to get hurt.



"We have kids that get off the school bus here at Dexter and Elm and they have to walk past this."



People who live in the area say it's not only a safety concern and an eyesore, but they're worried about the impact this has on their property value.



A city spokesperson tells WTOL they expect this property will be cleaned up the week of May 23rd.

