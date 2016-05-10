Toledo set to fix residential roads starting next week

Tired of bumpy roads in your neighborhood? Residential road repair kicks off in the Glass City next week.

WTOL has learned $700,000 of last-minute money for road repairs using the mill and fill machine will be divided equally among the districts.

City leaders say each district will get 1,100 tons of asphalt, and although the mill and fill machine doesn't fix miles at a time, it roughly equals about a mile and a half per district.

That doesn't sound like a lot when there are 1,100 lane miles of city roads.

"But think about it; that one patch may take care of a mile or two, it may only be that small section that has all full of potholes after potholes. We go in and replace that, then you've got almost a nice road," said Dave Welch, commissioner of Streets, Bridges & Harbor.

The repairs are expected to start in district five on Monday. The first three streets to see improvements are Gilhouse, Briarcrest, and Avonhurst.

Council members are telling the city which streets need attention, and Tom Waniewski's list is done.

"I went in the car with my aide, literally down every street in district 5, and I have the broken shocks to prove it, and we started to take notes, 'where are the real true problems?'" said Waniewski, district five council member.

Welch says the lists of streets to be fixed in other districts are not finalized yet.

"Because we still got other council people who are still getting lists to us, and we still gotta go through and look at how long they are, how much quantity of asphalt," said Welch. "Yeah, we'll be working this all summer long."

Welch says depending on the repair, it could take an hour or two, or all day.

People who live in district five say they're excited about the repairs.

"It's long overdue, but it's a step in the right direction," said Tim Schloz.

