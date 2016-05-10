Birding week brings people from all over to Northwest Ohio

It's the Biggest Week in Birding, and the sights are bringing people from all over wanting to catch a glimpse of the rare birds as they make their stop in Northwest Ohio.

Joseph Drew Lanham, a Clemson professor from South Carolina, and Justin Cale, a birder from Dublin, Ohio, are an unlikely pair brought together by a common interest.

"I get to travel with the birds, and it's through that bird that I get to meet people like Justin and his father. And that brings us together in a way that many other things can't,” said Lanham. "There are all kind of birders just like all kinds of people."

The two met years ago during ‘The Biggest Week’ here in Toledo and have continued a friendship through their love of nature.

"You're watching something from somewhere else that's foreign, and it's uniting you in ways that maybe you're not aware of,” said Lanham. "Birding has the capacity to unite people across a lot of boundaries that we create."

Lanham is a rare combination of hunter and conservationist, and believes both aspects have their place.

"That's a boarder that we've kind of set up philosophically, but I think we have more in common than we have not in common in terms of hunters and birders. We all want to see more for tomorrow, maybe towards a different end, but in the end we can get a lot more done together than we can apart,” said Lanham.

This is a hobby that on the surface looks trivial, but may have a deeper meaning for those involved.

"It is a love thing. It's this thing about caring for something other than yourself," said Lanham.

"It’s the peace, the quiet, the song, it's kind of like my Zen,” said Cale.

