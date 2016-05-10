Bowling Green police respond to assaults as school year ends

Bowling Green Police have been keeping busy recently with responding to multiple assaults within the last few weeks. And BGPD say this past weekend there were two more.

“Usually this time of year, we have a lot of people downtown, a lot of people drinking, pretty happy to leave school,” said Major Justin White.

The more foot traffic, the more problems. Each year, BGPD stay busy during the summer and fall seasons, when school starts up again, and when school lets out.

“We actually had two assaults this weekend, and we had a number of disorderly conduct related fighting, and again, it's this time of year, we did have some the prior week as well, and we just encourage people to try to control their tempers, obviously, think before they do something foolish,” said Major White.

To prepare for busy times like this, and keep things under control the best they can, BGPD makes sure they use all of their resources, and have more people on patrol.

“We also have two supervisors that are usually on during that time as well, to help with the overflow, and we also work with the University, a lot of times they patrol around the campus, and we'll call for mutual aid, as they do as well if we have any situation where we need more manpower,” said Major White.

They say that's just one of the ways they work to stay on top of the heavier traffic.

