Former Toledo charter school singled out in audit by state

The State Auditor's Office has tough words for the operators of two closed charter schools, one of them in Lucas County. He said they need to pay up.

It all comes after an audit by the state, the results of which were released Tuesday.

The Auditor's Office singled out the former Next Frontier Academy in Summit County and Secor Gardens Academy in west Toledo.

Secor Gardens Academy was on 3319 Nebraska Avenue. It closed on February 10, 2014 and ceased operations on March 11 of that year.

State Auditor Dave Yost’s office said the charter school was overpaid in school funding from the state by $61,450 because it did not accurately report its enrollment and that money was never paid back to the Ohio Department of Education.

A Finding For Recovery has been issued for what the Auditor's Office calls "public monies illegally expended."

Auditor Yost spoke about both charter schools in this statement this afternoon, saying, “Schools like these tarnish the reputation of the entire charter school community. The academies may have shut their doors, but they're not off the hook for the $109,138 owed to the state."

The Auditor's office said the operators of the former Secor Gardens school are liable for the over payment and the Lucas County Prosecutor will be given the case. If prosecutors don't pursue it, it will be referred to the State Attorney General.

A charter school that currently sits on the property says it is not affiliated with Secor Gardens and rents the space from St. James Holiness Church. Our calls to the church for comment were not answered.

NOTE: During a post on our social media site Facebook, we mistakenly showed a picture of SunBridge Schools. SunBridge is not connected with Secor Gardens Academy, which was the focus of the ODE investigation. We regret the error.

