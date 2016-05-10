Students at Swanton High School get schooled on distracted driving

We all can admit there are times when we get distracted behind the wheel, but today students at Swanton High School got a lesson on how to slow down and pay attention.

Kids got the chance to take the wheel of a driving simulator. ProMedica and State Farm organizers wanted to drive home the point that devices can wait.

Event organizers say it starts with making the right decision before ever starting the car.

“Seatbelts. be prepared to speak up it's not something you need to be afraid of it's something you need to prepare for. Its a decision and choices you are going to make probably before you get into the car the next time. You need to have a plan for your phone and your distractions,” said Heidi Deane, of Impact Teen Drivers.

Deane says it's not just texting to consider but eating, drinking, and playing with the GPS can also distract you when behind the wheel.

