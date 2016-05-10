City of Maumee dealing with rat infestation, residents can help fight problem

The City of Maumee is fighting a rat issue; the largest problem is by the Lucas County Recreation center.

It’s an issue that began last year, and is back again. The city has received four calls about the rats since March, and they say it’s a huge concern.

“It's gross they're dirty it's not like it's a little mouse or anything it’s a big Rat,” said Sean Mavis, Maumee resident.

Sean tells WTOL since the rats come out at night, he's set up traps and killed four rats already.

“I have a dog named Daisy. She's always in the back, so I don’t want rats running around, and she gets bit you don't know what could happen,” said Mavis. “I think it’s annoying. I don’t want to see them running around; they're rodents."

Another man in the area says he's caught six rats inside his home.

Residents who live in a neighborhood near Anthony Wayne Trail and Michigan Avenue say the rats do hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

"I had to repair all the holes, the length of my basement, that they've eaten through" said resident Fred Brown. "And I had to put heavy duty plexiglass over it, so they didn't eat through it again.

Rich Carr, mayor of Maumee, says the rat problem began after workers sprayed for weeds near the railroad tracks. The spraying killed the weeds but unfortunately drew rats out of their burrows.

Now, the Lucas County Health Department has stepped in and are baiting sewers in an effort to eliminate the rodents.

“We're trying to educate the people in Maumee if they can give the health Department an exact street it would help the bait the right sewer,” said Mayor Carr.

Trash also seems to be a problem. The city does not have lids for their cans, which are low enough for the rats to jump in.

“There is no unlimited pick up anymore so people have trash that they need to get rid of and when it sits it attracts attention from them,” said Mayor Carr. “One of the things we're also going to do in Maumee is change our garbage collection they will be higher and Have lids on them.”

The health department says there are ways you can help keep the rat population out of your yard.

Temporarily stop feeding seed, corn and bread to birds, squirrels and other wildlife until the problem is fixed.

Feed your pets inside your home, and never leave food out overnight.

Keep your garage or shed free from clutter

Keep all of your trash in plastic bags and inside a tight trash can.

Next Tuesday, the Lucas County Health Department will be hosting a public forum at Gateway Middle School to discuss the rat problem.

