Toledo teen admits to punching 70-year-old bus driver

A Toledo teen accused of punching a Toledo Public Schools bus driver pleaded guilty in juvenile court Tuesday.

The 17-year-old told a judge that he punched the driver in face in an argument over money.

David Kornowa, 70, suffered a broken nose and lost teeth in the attack that happened April 26. He has since returned to work.

Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander says the teen told investigators his little sister borrowed money from the bus driver and the bus driver wanted to be repaid.

Olander says the 17-year-old faces up to a year in a juvenile facility but that probation is more likely.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.

