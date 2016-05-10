Ohio city repeals panhandling law amid federal ACLU lawsuit

An Ohio city has voted to repeal an ordinance that forced panhandlers to register with the city and wear identification badges as well as restricted the activity to daylight hours.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio had filed a federal lawsuit against Akron last week stating the law was only enforced against people perceived as poor or homeless, and not against others who ask for money, such as those connected with nonprofit groups.

City council voted unanimously on Monday to repeal the law. The city says federal court rulings have changed the legal landscape since the law was passed a decade ago.

ACLU spokesman Steve David tells the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/23DK70b ) attorneys declined to comment. He says they haven't yet confirmed the law's repeal.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

