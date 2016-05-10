Trial opens for Ohio student accused of dumping newborn

A jury is being selected in eastern Ohio to hear the case of a young women accused of disposing of her newborn baby in a trash bin on her college campus.

Twenty-year-old Emile (EM-uh-lee) Weaver is charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The former Muskingum University student is accused of wrapping her infant daughter in a plastic bag shortly after giving birth and leaving her to die in a trash can near her campus residence.

Weaver had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. But a judge earlier ruled she was not suffering from a mental defect when she committed the alleged crimes in April 2015.

Court records indicate her attorney is expected to ask the jury to consider a lesser conviction.

