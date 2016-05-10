Proposal to legalize medical marijuana clears Ohio House

The Ohio House passed a proposal to legalize medical marijuana Tuesday.

The bill would bar patients from smoking the substance but allow vaping, oils or edible forms.

Under the legislation, a nine-member Medical Marijuana Control Commission would set rules for cultivating, distributing and licensing cannabis. Communities could opt out of hosting dispensaries, and employers could still maintain drug-free environments.

The bill passed on a 70-25 vote Tuesday. The Senate plans to begin hearings on the measure Wednesday.

Rep. Kirk Schuring, who took the lead on the issue, says he expects the legislation to be enacted by the end of May. Others say it would take two years to go into effect.

Supporters of the bill see Monday’s vote as a major win for patients who use medical marijuana to treat debilitating medical issues like epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorders.

But some people who support medical marijuana are skeptical of the bill.

A member of Ohioans for Medical Marijuana says pot helped him kick his addiction to opiates and is the only treatment that works for his chronic pain.

But he says this version of the bill is not a victory.

“The House’s plan does absolutely nothing for me for at least two years,” said Michael Terman, Ohians for Medical Marijuana. “And, under the House’s plan, I could simply be denied a job simply for using marijuana.”

Ohioans for Medical Marijuana are gathering signatures for a modified proposal to be put on the November ballot.

If either proposal passes, Ohio would become the twenty-fifth state to legalize medical marijuana.

