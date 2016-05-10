BBB: How to protect yourself from the Facebook 'friend' request scam

Facebook can be a great way to connect with family and friends who don't live nearby. But now scammers are using the popular social media site to swindle you out of your money!

The Better Business Bureau says it’s received numerous calls from people claiming that someone has stolen their Facebook page and is pretending to be them.

The swindlers either claim you have won money or steal your identity and information to be sold to the highest bidder.

One sign you’re being targeted is if you receive a “friend request” from someone who is already your Facebook friend.

You can prevent this scam by simply updating your Facebook privacy settings. Don’t allow “friends of friends” or, even worse, “everyone” access.

Limit your friendship circle. Don't accept friend requests from people you don't know, period.

Once you let a stranger "friend" you, he will likely have access to all your photos and everything you post!

Use common sense when posting photos. No pictures of passports, credit cards, driver's licenses, or other official documents. Don't post any photos you wouldn't want stolen.

If you receive a friend request from someone you're already friends with, the new request is often an impostor. Report him to Facebook.

Make yourself unsearchable. Under the privacy settings for "who can look me up" you can enter "no."

To contact the BBB call 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.