Man sentenced after causing crash that killed two

A man who caused a fatal crash was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jarrod Shiple was driving on Mohler Rd. in Providence Twp. on November 2015, when he struck a car being driven by 75-year-old Janice Gardner.

Police say Shiple failed to yield the right of way when he struck Mrs. Gardner's vehicle, which then went off the side of the road and struck a utility pole, stop sign and tree.

Mrs. Gardner, of Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Larry Gardner, 74, was later pronounced dead at the Whitehouse Fire Department.

Shiple was found guilty on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday, May 10.

His license was also permanently revoked.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.