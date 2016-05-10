Toledo teen sentenced 21 years to life for fire that killed 14-year-old

A Toledo teen has been sentenced for the murder of 14-year-old Joseph Fazenbaker.

Kassi Brandeberry was sentenced to 21 years to life Tuesday.

Last month, Brandeberry admitted to setting the fire that killed Joseph and severely burned his step-brother, 13-year-old Michael Rheinbolt. Investigators say she was trying to get back at her boyfriend.

"She doesn't deserve a second chance, Joseph doesn't get a second chance," said Agnes Avalos, a family member of the victim.

Family members were allowed to address the teen while in court Tuesday.

"You cannot begin to understand yet at your level of maturity the amount of harm that you have caused," said Judge Myron Duhart.

Kassi did acknowledge her mistake and apologized to the victim's families.

"I'm not proud of it, I am ashamed. There is no excuses for this behavior," said Brandeberry.

Despite her tearful apology, the Honorable Myron Duhart handed her a strict sentence.

"As to count two, you will serve 15 years to life," said Duhart.

It's a punishment that will not bring back Joseph, but can help make a family whole again.

"We just want to put this behind us and move on, just put it behind us and go. It's been so, so painful. So, I hope everyone can pick up and move on from here," said Ruth Reinbolt, Michael's mother.

Back in June of 2015, it was decided that Brandeberry would be tried as an adult. She faced life without parole, but took a plea deal in April.

Before Tuesday's sentencing, both Rheinbolt and Brandeberry spoke. Rheinbolt talked about all he's lost, including his step-brother. Brandeberry gave her apologies to the family.

