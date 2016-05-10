Armed robbery suspect caught by police wearing bandanna used in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Armed robbery suspect caught by police wearing bandanna used in crime

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

An armed robbery suspect in Monroe County was arrested Tuesday. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call at the Wendy's on South Monroe Street around 12:46 a.m. 

The sheriff's office says the suspect, who was wearing a bandanna over his face, broke the driver's side window of the victim's car and demanded cash. 

The victim then gave the suspect his wallet and the suspect ran to his car and sped off south on Monroe St. 

One deputy then located and pulled over the suspect on South Dixie Highway. The sheriff's office says the suspect was still wearing the bandanna used in the robbery. 

Deputies canvassed the area and were able to find the victim's wallet and contents, which the suspect had thrown from his car when being pulled over. 

The suspect is now in custody at the Monroe County Jail.  

The robbery is still under investigation. 

