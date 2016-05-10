Delicious Breakfast Chilaquiles from Dei Fratelli

Delicious Breakfast Recipe from Dei Fratelli

Chilaquiles Recipe

Prep time: 20 min Cook time: 5 min Servings: 5

8 corn tortillas, cut in half

1 Can Dei Fratelli Stewed Tomatoes drained, roughly chopped

¼ Cup yellow pepper, diced

¼ Cup red onion, diced

1 Cup Shredded Monterey jack cheese

½ Cup black beans

½ avocado, diced

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 Jalapeno, thinly sliced

½ Cup sour cream

1 Lime, cut into wedges

Few sprigs of cilantro

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425?F

2. Place tortillas on a sheet tray and in the oven. Cook until crisp about 15 minutes.

3. Remove tortillas from oven and allow to cool.

4. When tortillas are cool, place in one layer are large serving dish.

5. Evenly distribute half of ingredients 3-8 on the tortillas.

6. In a non-stick pan, cook eggs over medium high heat to scramble them.

7. Spoon eggs over tortillas and evenly distribute rest of ingredients 3-8.

8. Garnish with jalapenos, sour cream, lime, and cilantro. Serve immediately.