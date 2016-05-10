Man accused of making fake 911 calls to face judge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of making fake 911 calls to face judge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of making numerous fake 911 calls will be in court Tuesday. 

Derrick Young, 55, was arrested Monday night after Toledo police say he lied about there being a fire at the Broadway Food Center. 

WTOL 11 is told Young made a similar call to 911 last month about a house fire on Griffin. 

When WTOL looked into Young further, more than a half dozen charges were found against him since 2005 for making false 911 calls. 

Young is scheduled to be arraigned on the latest charges at 9 a.m. 

Tune into WTOL 11 at noon for more from the courtroom. 

