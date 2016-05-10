Search continues for TN 9-year-old Carlie Trent

The search continues for missing Tennessee 9-year-old Carlie Trent.

Police say the child's uncle by marriage, Gary Simpson, signed her out of school, claiming that her father has been in an accident.

Since then, police have released video of the two buying camping supplies at a Walmart and non-perishable foods from a Save-A-Lot in Rogersville.

Investigators issued this message to Simpson:

"So, Gary we said this to you; there is nothing that has happened that can't be corrected. Your family is eager to hear from you and your family is eager and anxious to have Carlie home." - Josh DeVine, TN Bureau of Investigations spokesperson.

Investigators say they've received hundreds of tips on the Amber Alert since it was issued Thursday.

