Sylvania Twp police respond after car crashes into Rally's on Central, no injuries

Sylvania Township police responded after a car crashed into the Rally's on Central and Holland-Sylvania Tuesday.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Police say two cars were involved in a crash in the intersection, but that the impact sent one of the drivers up the curb and barreling into the drive thru, where it got stuck.

Driver saw some delays.

No one was seriously injured.

