House set to vote on medical marijuana bill

Medical marijuana could be coming to Ohio.

House Bill 523 made it out of committee and will now head to the full house for a vote on Tuesday.

"Is there a medical need for some versions of marijuana by citizens in our state. I think we have found that the answer to that question is yes," said Rep. Tim Brown, who is a co-sponsor of the bill.

The representative's conclusion comes after in depth research on medical marijuana, and some eye opening statistics, like a connection to opiates.

"Every state that has allowed their citizens to access some form of medical marijuana there has been an almost 25 percent reduction in the number of opiates prescribed," said Rep. Brown.

Now a bill has been developed that includes strict regulations.

"Doctors will have to be licensed in the state of Ohio, to have the option under their discretion to recommend. So not every physician in Ohio will have that ability," said Brown.

Other regulations include, the types of conditions for which a doctor can recommend medical marijuana, growers, dispensaries, and the way you use it.

"No smokeables allowed in the state. No home growing and it varies from i think pill, patch, oil," said Rep. Brown.

Vaporization of medical marijuana is allowed. But no buying, selling, or growing outside of the state system.

"We think we're rolling out the best version for now that we can in balancing both medical needs and the rights and privileges of the rest of the public," said Brown.

Representative Brown is optimistic the house will pass the bill and it will be passed into law before June.

