Oregon council members consider buying police drone

A police drone could be coming to Lucas County, as members of the Oregon City Council consider co-ownership of an unmanned aircraft.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre presented his research on a police drone at a safety committee meeting with council members Monday.

"It's just a wonderful piece of technology and I think that's the future and we need to embrace it because it's there to help us," said Navarre. "It's

going to make us more effective and more efficient."

Navarre is looking at a drone that costs $75,000 to be used in special situations, such as reconstructing crime scenes, identifying hot spots in a fire and conducting rescue searches.

"We've got an extensive shoreline, we have incidents throughout the year, during the winter with ice fishermen, boaters in distress, it would be great for search and rescue," said the Chief.

City Councilman Tim Zale says he can think of 100 reasons to use a drone, but he isn't convinced the money is worth it.

Zale says the proposed plan has Oregon paying 45 percent of the drone cost, Toledo police paying 45 percent and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office paying 10 percent.

"Where will it be? How often will it be taken out? When can they take it out? Who's going to take it out? Who's going to be in charge of it?" asked Zale. "There's a lot that needs to be discussed."

The conversations on a police drone are still in the early stages. Elected officials for Lucas County and Toledo have not signed off on paying for a drone.

Chief Navarre has applied for a gr ant to help cover the cost of the drone.

Council members plan to talk more about a possible drone after they hear whether or not they'll receive that grant.

