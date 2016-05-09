Police crack down on drug dealers, charge them with overdoses

Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on drug dealers, especially if they deal to someone who overdoses and dies.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn is making the message very clear; Dealing drugs is illegal, and if you're caught dealing to someone who overdoses and dies, you're responsible.

"If they gave it to them, they know it's illegal to do it, they know it's illegal to give it to them, let's give them a consequence,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

There have already been a few cases in Wood County this year alone, where dealers have been prosecuted for selling to someone who overdosed.

Just last week, another dealer faced a judge and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says they investigate these cases thoroughly, so they can be sure on who to hold responsible.

“We investigate there to show where it came from, and then we're going to have the charges, so there are severe consequences. We don't want to have someone, it's hard to go to a family and say, yeah, they supplied it, too bad. We're going to go after that supplier,” said Wasylyshyn.

Due to the heroin problem being so large, there are several steps law enforcement agencies everywhere are taking to curb it, and this initiative is just one of them.

“We're working hard, together, with our prosecutor's office to make this possible, and other entities, and it's really going to be a team effort, to really try to curb our heroin issue that we have here, but we're going to be as aggressive as we can,” said Wasylyshyn.

