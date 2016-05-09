UT captures live feed of Mercury in transit

Monday was a huge day in the Astronomy world.

The planet Mercury was in transit of the sun, which means the planet lined up directly in front of the sun.

It's something that only happens about 13 times in every 100 years.

The earth was also lined up directly with Mercury on Monday as well, which gave people a chance to see it.

The University of Toledo showed live feeds of the Transit.

A telescope was needed to see it with the naked eye. And if you did catch it, you only saw what looks to be a small dot compared to the blazing sun.

"Mercury does go around the sun every 88 days and the earth goes around the sun every year, so you would think this would happen more often, but it doesn't because mercury's orbit is tilted seven degrees and most of the time Mercury is above or below that sweet spot where you have the transit," said Alex Mak, associate director of UT's planetarium.

The planet took about seven and a half hours to pass the sun.

The next time this will happen will be in 2019 and the time after that will be in 2032.

