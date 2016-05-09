Boxing saves life for local Toledo man, turns into pro fighter

In 2013, boxing was an answer for Tyler McCreary; It was an answer to the troubles he was facing.

“Boxing really saved my life," McCreary said. "As a kid I grew up troubled a lot, and boxing really kept me busy, kept me out of trouble, it made me focus. It really turned me into a man."

Over the years he's continued to train, climbing the ladder and turning pro in 2014.

“My family look up to me now, I’m the one that’s got to make it for my family," said McCreary.

While he's competed nationwide, his fight on May 21st at the Lucas County Rec Center will be unlike any other.

“There’s no better feeling to be inside the ring and look into the crowd and see all your friends, family and little kids looking up to you, there’s no better feeling, I love Toledo," McCreary said. “It’s my performance, I want to look good in front of Toledo, my hometown, I want to show everybody that I’ve really been working hard and this is what I’m really going to do. Show everybody that I’m ready for whatever is in front of me.”

It's not just the support ringside that McCreary says has led to his success.

"Having a good team around me, a great coach, friends, family, just everything about them, they keep me focused, keep my head on right, help me out with the decisions in life,” he said. “We all come in here, we joke around for a little bit, but when it’s time to get to business we take care of it. We don’t play around in the gym."

While his focus is on the May 21st fight, the featherweight, 126-pound fight, McCreary is still working towards a bigger goal.

“I’m just working hard and trying to make my way up the ladder to get to a world title," said McCreary.

