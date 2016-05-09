Whitehouse police beefing up patrols in school zones

Whitehouse police are urging drivers to slow down in school zones.

Police say they have received several calls about people speeding and not obeying traffic laws near the school.

As a result, they are beefing up patrols in the area.

“We're stepping up the enforcement to educate the public and issue warnings and citations if they are needed,” said Deputy Chief Todd Kitzler, of the Whitehouse Police Department.

Officers will focus on violations of speed, especially within the school zone. They will also keep an eye out for hazardous driving, seat belt usage and for other potential crash-causing driving behaviors.

“We have a lot of younger, inexperienced drivers trying to get to school on time, trying to get home after school to do what they have to do and sometimes they are not taking all the safety precautions,” said Kitzler.

Other local law enforcement agencies are participating in this traffic safety program. They all have the same goal of encouraging drivers to be safer on the roads.

“Drive the speed limit, drive the speed limit in the school zone and don't short cut the traffic control devices and wear your seat belt,” said Kitzler.

The traffic blitz will happen during peak hours, which are times when kids are arriving and leaving school for the day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.