City of Bowling Green denies plans for new hotel, owner files appeal

The former Victory Inn and Suites on Wooster Street has been demolished, and the owner wants to build a new extended stay motel on the same property.

But, the city told the owner that would not work, and so he has now filed an appeal.



Last year, the Victory Inn hotel was investigated several times, and the city of Bowling Green tried to get the owners to comply with health codes.

Eventually, more complaints surfaced, and the owners were fined. The hotel was eventually shut down and demolished.

City officials tell WTOL the fact that it was previously a problem with keeping the hotel up to code was not a factor in why the request was denied.

They say the issue was not even brought up in discussions about the new hotel.

Since the owners have filed an appeal, the next step is to have the case heard in court.

Due to the pending litigation, city officials would not comment further about the hotel plans.

