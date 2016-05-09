Lucas Co. Canine Care and Control stop adoptions after Parvovirus outbreak

Lucas County Canine Care and Control adoptions have been put on hold after an outbreak of Parvovirus in dogs.

As a precaution, the canine care center has closed its adoption area to perform extensive cleaning and are keeping the shelter dogs under close observation.

The center is also asking all residents to keep puppies safe by not letting them outside of your fenced yard until they have received all of their vaccines.

Symptoms usually begin with a high fever, lethargy, depression, and loss of appetite. Secondary symptoms appear as severe gastrointestinal distress, including vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

If you have a puppy that is experiencing signs of the Parvovirus, keep infected dogs isolated from all other dogs for at least one month after recovering.

If your pet is not vaccinated, do not take it to places where interaction with other dogs is likely.

Parvovirus is specific to dogs and cannot be transmitted to humans.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your dog and Parvovirus, please consult your veterinarian.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.